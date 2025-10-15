Exhibition 'Scenes to Remember' opens at Khatai Arts Center [PHOTOS]

15 October 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "Xatirə olacaq səhnələr" (Scenes to Remember) has opened at the Khatai Arts Center, with the aim of promoting collective socialization of children and encouraging parents to visit galleries and museums with their children, Azernews reports.

At the opening, speeches were made by the director of the Khatai Arts Center, Zahid Avazov, the representative of the Khatai District Executive Power, Turan Karimzade, the head of the department at the Azerbaijan State Art Elchin Hussein, and the artistic director of the Khatai Children's Arts Gallery, artist Gunduz Ghabibov, who shared their thoughts.

The project aims to encourage adults to involve children more actively in the cultural environment, develop their taste, artistic perception, and emotional sensitivity.

Special attention is given to making parents realize the importance of regularly visiting museums, galleries, and other cultural and educational institutions with their children. This not only contributes to the aesthetic and intellectual development of the child but also strengthens the emotional bond within the family, creating shared cultural experiences and memories.

Thus, the exhibition serves not just as a showcase of children's creativity but also as a tool that encourages society – primarily parents – to have a more conscious approach to the cultural education of the younger generation.

Over 100 works were presented at the exhibition – images that are a product of the imagination of young children. Works in line with the exhibition's concept will be displayed at the Khatai Children's Art Gallery for several weeks.

The event continued with the presentation of certificates. An online catalog of the exhibited works is available at the following link.

The project was implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, Khatai District Executive Power, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Arts Gallery, and Khatai Arts Center.

Media partners of the event are Azernews,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.