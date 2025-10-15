Baku to host Night of Dancing Diamonds dedicated to Tarana Muradova's anniversary [PHOTOS]

15 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

From October 30 to November 2, Baku will become the center of the world dance culture, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 will take place in the Azerbaijani capital. The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Confederation (AzDC, President – Vice-Rector of the Baku Academy of Choreography, People's Artist Tarana Muradova) and the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President – Olga Krasnyanskaya).

The evenings of the dance celebration will be held at JW Marriott Absheron Baku.

The Night of Dancing Diamonds — October 31

This evening will be a truly special event, dedicated to the anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and President of the Azerbaijan Dance Union — Tarana Muradova.

The program will feature a unique ballroom choreography created and performed by Tarana Muradova, integrating elements of Azerbaijani national dance.

The audience will also enjoy two spectacular show performances by world legends of ballroom dance, as well as the European Professional Championship in Smooth Dance.

It will be an unforgettable night where art, elegance, and inspiration come together in a grand celebration of dance.

November 1 — World Championships in All Age Categories

This evening will host the World Championships in the Smooth division for all age categories — from children to adults — alongside open international competitions in both the Standard and Latin programs.

The night will offer a vibrant fusion of competitive spirit, adrenaline, and pursuit of excellence, intertwined with the aesthetic grace and sophistication of ballroom dance.

Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner, live music, and even the opportunity to join the dance floor between competitions.

November 2 — International Pro-Am Competitions

The final day of the festival will be dedicated to the unique format of Pro-Am (Professional–Amateur), where professional dancers perform together with their students and amateur partners.

This is more than a competition — it is a philosophy of unity and inspiration, bringing together people for whom dance is a form of self-expression and a source of inner harmony.

In the world of Pro-Am, age and level of experience do not matter — anyone can begin their dance journey consciously, discovering the beauty of movement and the joy of artistic freedom.

November 2 will become a true celebration of dance for everyone who believes it is never too late to dance.

Live Music and Atmosphere of Inspiration

All three festival evenings will be accompanied by live music performed by a symphony orchestra under the direction of maestro Boris Myagkov.

Famous melodies by Azerbaijani composers, reimagined in ballroom arrangements — waltz, cha-cha-cha, tango, and foxtrot — will create an atmosphere of refined elegance and emotional inspiration.

A Celebration of Taste and Beauty

Guests will be treated to exclusive dinners, gourmet cuisine, and premium beverages, surrounded by a world where sport meets high art.

The Night of Dancing Diamonds is more than a dance event — it is a moment when the stage transforms into a dazzling celebration of beauty, strength, and inspiration.

