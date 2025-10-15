Health tourism holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan’s economy and society

15 October 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Health tourism occupies a special place among the various branches of the tourism industry and holds strategic importance both economically and socially, said Azada Huseynova during her speech at the 2nd Azerbaijan Health Tourism Conference held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Huseynova emphasized that this sector not only brings additional foreign currency into the country but also contributes to improving people’s quality of life, promoting a culture of well-being, and enhancing Azerbaijan’s international reputation.

“Our country possesses significant potential in this area, thanks to its rich natural resources and modern infrastructure,” she said. “Naftalan oil, the Duzdagh salt mine in Nakhchivan, and the natural balneological resources of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur have long been recognized both regionally and internationally. Additionally, wellness centers operating in regions like Absheron, Shabran, Gabala, Lankaran, and Sheki are popular destinations among both local and international tourists.”

Huseynova also noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the “Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026” identifies medical tourism as a priority development area.

“As part of this strategy, consistent efforts are being made to build modern healthcare infrastructure, strengthen human resource capacity, and enhance the quality of services,” she added.