Azerbaijan's handball referees appointed to European Championship

15 October 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's international referees, Ernest and Emil Agakishi, have received a new appointment from the European Handball Federation, Azernews reports.

The referees will officiate the Serbia-Lithuania match in the second group stage of the European Women's Handball Championship.

The match will take place on October 16 at the "Vojdovats" Sports Center in Belgrade.

The European Women's Handball Championship is the premier competition for senior women's national handball teams in Europe, held every two years. Besides determining the European champions, the tournament also serves as a qualifier for both the Olympic Games and the World Championship.

As of December 2024, the only teams to have won the championship are Norway (with ten titles), Denmark (three titles), and Hungary, Montenegro, and France (each with one title).

