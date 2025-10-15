MAMA 'Mother Nature' Int'l Art Exhibition opens at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin [PHOTOS]

15 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On October 14, the MAMA "Mother Nature" International Art Exhibition opened at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, Azernews reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition.

The exhibition, organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the IDEA Public Union, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, was opened with a speech by Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev.

He highlighted the significance of presenting this cultural project in Berlin, which had already been successfully implemented in several countries. The Ambassador stated that organizing exhibitions like this, which promote the unique connection and unity between nature and humanity in such challenging times, is of great importance. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's example shows that if we join forces, we can counteract the issue of climate change.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that the MAMA "Mother Nature" exhibition presents the works of 54 artists from 31 countries, stating that these works are an expression of the desire to protect nature, transcending the boundaries of art.

Leyla Aliyeva thanked the organizers and artists who contributed to the project, noting that the exhibition began in Baku and has since been showcased in Bahrain, London, Rome, and Tbilisi. She expressed her satisfaction that the exhibition was being held in Berlin, one of the world's "greenest" cities, and drew attention to the devastating effects of climate problems, mentioning that Azerbaijan's diverse ecosystems are not immune to these impacts. She pointed out the shrinking of the Caspian Sea's surface and the gradual disappearance of rare species like the Caspian seal and Caspian sturgeon.

Leyla Aliyeva, who leads the IDEA Public Union, stated that all of its projects are approached with creativity and a positive spirit. She mentioned that over one million trees have been planted in both Azerbaijan and various parts of the world for the protection of nature, and highlighted efforts to protect rare animal species, promote the importance of nature conservation in schools and universities, and the "One Drop" project on water conservation.

She also pointed out that the works of talented Azerbaijani sculptor Samir Kachayev (1994-2016), who was martyred during the April battles, were being showcased in Berlin. Leyla Aliyeva remarked that although his life was tragically cut short, his spirit, creativity, and love for the homeland continue to live on in his works.

After the speeches, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and the participants explored the exhibited works.

It is worth noting that the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project, which is the result of the stunning creativity of contemporary artists, was launched in Baku in November 2024 as part of the COP29 event held at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Conceptually designed with the idea of Leyla Aliyeva, the exhibition presents nature not as a passive backdrop but as a living, nurturing, sustainable, and restorative main character.

The exhibition has been successfully presented in Baku, Manama, Rome, London, and Tbilisi, and its Berlin stage continues its mission by promoting a global dialogue on ecology, sustainability, and cultural wisdom.

The MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project brings together artists from 31 countries, including Azerbaijan, the USA, Germany, the UK, Brazil, South Korea, Georgia, India, Spain, Israel, Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and others. Through various installations, paintings, textiles, and multimedia, the exhibition presents stories that resonate with the ecological and social issues of our time. The project highlights the rich and complex relationship between humanity and nature. Each artwork in the exhibition serves as a message about humanity's deep connection to nature. The goal of this message is to present the Earth not just as a source of inspiration, but as a vital, nourishing force for life.

During its world tour, the exhibition emphasizes the inseparable bond between humans and nature and highlights the figure of Mother Nature as the fundamental source of life, both spiritually and physically. The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on responsibility, care, and the necessity of ecological renewal.

It is also worth mentioning that on the same day, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition titled "Incomplete, but Eternal" by the talented Azerbaijani sculptor Samir Kachayev at the "Q" Berlin Art Gallery.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by the family members of the martyred Samir Kachayev.

The exhibition invites Berlin audiences into Samir's world—a world filled with precision and devotion to art, offering a rich spiritual depth. This exhibition is a silent continuation of Samir Kachayev's unfinished artistic journey. Although his brushstrokes were left incomplete, every piece of his work carries a breath that transcends the boundaries of time. The exhibition represents Samir's undying inspiration, the immortality of art that defies death, and the continuation of his soul in the colors. Each glance, each line in this exhibition is a part of a story that never ends but stretches into eternity.