Wednesday October 15 2025

Azeri Light crude price drops by over 3% at Italy’s Augusta port

15 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil decreased at Italy’s Augusta port, Azernews reports. According to sources in the oil market, the CIF-based price of Azeri Light dropped by $2.17, or 3.27 percent, compared to the previous level, settling at $64.11 per barrel.

