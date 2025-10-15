Dubai is becoming top global tourist destination

15 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the latest forecasts from ForwardKeys, a research company managed by Amadeus, Dubai is set to become one of the world’s top three most popular tourist destinations by the last quarter of 2025, alongside Tokyo and London, Azernews reports.

The report, which analyzes pre-booking data, shows that the number of international tourists visiting Dubai has increased by 6% compared to the same period last year. This growth further solidifies Dubai’s status as a global hub for tourism, leisure, and business.

ForwardKeys highlighted that Dubai continues to capture a growing share of global travelers: in the last three months of this year, the city accounted for approximately 2.2% of the expected international tourist arrivals worldwide.

The analysis reveals that India and the UK remain Dubai’s largest source markets, while China has shown remarkable growth, with a 34% year-on-year increase in bookings, pushing it back into the top ten countries sending visitors to the city.

Germany also recorded a notable 9% increase, underscoring Dubai’s expanding appeal across both European and Asian markets.

This surge in demand aligns with the winter tourist season, traditionally Dubai’s busiest period. The city’s advanced infrastructure, wide range of entertainment options, and world-class events continue to enhance its reputation as a premier global tourist destination.

According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, 11.17 million foreign tourists visited Dubai in the first seven months of 2025, compared to 10.62 million in the same period in 2024—an annual increase of 5%.

Experts believe Dubai’s steady growth reflects not only its resilience and allure but also its ongoing success in positioning itself as a leading destination that seamlessly combines innovation, culture, and exceptional hospitality.

Upcoming projects such as the expansion of Expo City Dubai and the introduction of new cultural districts are expected to further boost tourism, offering visitors even more diverse experiences beyond the city’s iconic skyline.