Azerbaijan exports 6.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in eight months

15 October 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Between January and August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 6.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) to Türkiye, generating approximately $ 1.8 billion in revenue.

