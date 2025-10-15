Singapore develops drone window-washing technology

15 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Singapore has developed an innovative technology that uses drones to clean building windows, Azernews reports.

"Traditional methods involve workers suspended on cradles and ‘spiders,’ which unfortunately pose significant safety risks to personnel," Xueling wrote on social media. "Today, we are testing drones to clean the facades of multi-story buildings. This process involves several steps, including the use of water pressure and specialized cleaning solvents."

According to the politician, after the drone cleaning trials are completed, feedback from residents of the high-rise buildings will be carefully collected. Officials will then analyze the results and calculate the cost-effectiveness of implementing this new technology before making any decisions about its widespread use.

What makes this technology particularly promising is its potential to reduce labor risks and improve efficiency, especially in cities with numerous skyscrapers where traditional window cleaning is time-consuming and hazardous. If successful, Singapore’s drone cleaning system could set a global standard for safer, smarter maintenance of urban architecture.