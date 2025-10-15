Over 22,000 IDPs resettle in their hometowns

15 October 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The III National Urban Planning Forum highlights the extensive reconstruction and development efforts in the region, the implementation of modern urban planning principles, and the promotion of sustainable growth, Azernews reports.

Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the cities of Khankendi, Aghdere, and Khojaly, emphasized this during his speech at the forum held in Khankendi.

“This forum demonstrates, once again, the importance of international cooperation and experience sharing. It is not just a forum; it is a symbol of reconstruction, restoration, and development in our liberated territories. Khankendi is already emerging as a model for Azerbaijan’s future, with projects based on human-centered development and ecological balance,” Yusubov said.

As part of the large-scale reconstruction and redevelopment in the liberated territories, efforts are underway to resettle populations in 19 settlements, including the Kerkicahan neighborhood of Khankendi, seven villages in Aghdere, and 11 villages in Khojaly. More than 22,000 people have already returned to their ancestral lands.

Yusubov noted that over 65 million Azerbaijani manats have been invested in the region, and more than 3,000 jobs have been created through the operation of new facilities.

The Special Representative stressed that the forum in Khankendi provides an important platform for discussions on international collaboration, green energy, and sustainable development principles, offering a new impetus for the future growth of Garabagh.

The forum, which has become a recurring event since its establishment through a joint initiative with UN-Habitat, Azerbaijan’s UN specialized agency partner, brings together government officials, the private sector, NGOs, academics, architects, and specialists. It serves as a key platform for discussing pressing urban planning issues and proposing practical solutions. The first two forums were traditionally held in Aghdam and Zangilan; this year, the event is taking place in both Baku and Khankendi.