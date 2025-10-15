Azerbaijan oil & gas output hits 20.7M tons, 38.2B cubic meters

15 October 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Between January and September 2025, Azerbaijan produced about 20.7 million tons of oil, including condensate. Most of this came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field with 12 million tons, followed by 2.9 million tons of condensate from the Shah Deniz field, and 0.4 million tons from the Absheron field. SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state oil company, produced around 5.4 million tons during this period, Azernews reports.

