3rd National Urban Planning Forum opens in Khankendi

15 October 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On October 15, the 3rd National Urban Planning Forum officially opened in the city of Khankendi under the theme “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions,” Azernews reports.

The event is organized in partnership between Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). It has gathered around 400 participants from over 60 countries, including representatives of public and private institutions, international organizations, academic institutions, and civil society.

The three-day forum serves as a unified platform for local and international experts to discuss current challenges and opportunities in the field of urban planning.

Key topics on the agenda include:Sustainable recovery following conflict and natural disasters; Affordable housing and dignified living conditions;Resilient and healthy urban environments; Best practices in ecological and energy efficiency; Digital transformation and innovative approaches in urban planning; Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda;Strengthening regional and international partnerships.

Within the forum, special attention will be given to the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, showcasing Azerbaijan’s post-conflict achievements, adoption of modern urban planning standards, and the application of innovative technologies.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn from leading international case studies, while panel discussions featuring prominent scholars in urban planning will promote knowledge exchange and encourage evidence-based, sustainable decision-making.

The forum will conclude in Baku on October 17.