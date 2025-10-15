Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 15 2025

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus reaches $274 M in 1st eight months of 2025

15 October 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus reaches $274 M in 1st eight months of 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus reached approximately $274 million from January to August 2025, according to Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Tural Hajiyev, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more