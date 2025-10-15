Food lovers flock to Seaside Boulevard for culinary celebration [PHOTOS]

15 October 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Food lovers have flocked to Seaside Boulevard to try Turkmen delicacies and exquisite flavors, Azernews reports.

Organized within Turkmenistan Culture Days, the event attracted a distinguished group of attendees, including the representatives of the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, diplomatic corps, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and numerous other esteemed guests.

The attendees were warmly welcomed to the pavilion, where they had the opportunity to sample some of Turkmenistan's most celebrated national dishes.

The flavors were nothing short of exceptional, with the rich and aromatic spices tantalizing the taste buds. The food was a true reflection of Turkmenistan's deep culinary heritage.

From savory pastries to tender meat dishes, the meals presented a harmonious mix of textures and flavors that showcased the country's rich culinary heritage. Guests marveled at the artistry and precision behind each dish.

Following the culinary experience, a gala concert program was presented, further enriching the cultural atmosphere of the event.

The concert featured breathtaking performances by both Turkmen and Azerbaijani artists, fascinating the audience with their extraordinary talent and artistry.

The Turkmenistan Culture Days were celebrated in Azerbaijan'sscities of Baku and Ganja, offering a unique opportunity to experience Turkmen heritage.

A distinguished delegation of cultural figures and artists from Turkmenistan visited Azerbaijan for this special event, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Throughout the festivities, Turkmenistan'ssrich cultural legacy was on full display, with highlights including traditional music, decorative arts, museum exhibits, and the country’s renowned culinary traditions.

The event provided Azerbaijani audiences with an enriching experience, offering a deep dive into Turkmen culture.

The inauguration of the Turkmen Literature Corner at the Azerbaijan National Library further strengthened the cultural ties between the two nations, providing a platform for continued exchange.

The Turkmenistan Culture Days act as an essential link, deepening the connection between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.