Master classes by renowned musicians held in Baku [PHOTOS]

A series of master classes by renowned musicians has been organized in Baku on the initiative of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers' Trade Union, and assistance from the Baku City Main Department of Culture and the Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The master classes, which are dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, are being held from October 8 to 18 for teachers and students of music and art schools under the mentioned organizations.

As part of the project, a master class on playing the kamancha was held at the 21st Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich Music School in Baku, with participation from kamancha player, Honored Artist, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Associate Professor Togrul Asadullayev. The event was attended by teachers and students of this school, as well as those from Children's Music School No. 16 named after Kovkab Safaraliyeva, No. 9 named after Jabbar Garyagdioghlu, and Children's Music School No. 4 in Baku.

At the beginning of the class, the head of the "Scientific Research and Education" MEMİM Department, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Associate Professor Jamila Mirzoyeva, highlighted the importance of the project in the development of young performers.

After listening to the students' performances, Togrul Asadullayev spoke about the key aspects to focus on when playing the kamancha, Azerbaijan's national instrument, and offered advice to the young talents.

Another masterclass on piano was held at the Baku Children's Art School No. 2, named after Vagif Mustafazadeh, with participation from Honored Teacher, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, and Professor Narmina Guliyeva. Teachers and students from Baku Children's Art School No. 3 named after Gulara Aliyeva, Children's Music School No. 22 named after Niyazi, School No. 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich, School No. 26 named after Muslim Magomayev, and the 11-year-old music school No. 2 named after Rashid Behbutov also participated.

Narmina Guliyeva gave recommendations on students' performances and answered questions regarding repertoire selection, technical development, and other aspects.

As part of the project, a masterclass was held at the Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum with participation from the teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, renowned balaban player, and Honored Artist Shirzad Fataliyev. Teachers and students from Baku’s Music Schools No. 35 named after Georgiy Sharoyev, No. 11 named after Arif Melikov, and Children's Music School No. 4 attended the event.

The head of MEMİM's Department, Honored Cultural Worker Lala Karimova, emphasized the significance of the project, noting that organizing a masterclass on the balaban, one of the oldest national musical instruments, at the house of the great composer is symbolic.

"Uzeyir Hajibayli achieved a successful synthesis of Eastern and Western artistic traditions in his musical works, leaving behind unique compositions," she said.

Following this, several students from the aforementioned institutions performed on the balaban. Shirzad Fataliyev discussed the performance capabilities of the balaban, offered advice to the students, and answered their questions. The musician also delighted the participants with his own performance.

A masterclass on violin playing was also held at the Baku 11-Year Music School No. 2 named after Rashid Beybutov, with participation from Honored Teacher, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and Professor Hokuma Aliyeva. Teachers and students from the aforementioned institution, as well as music schools in Baku No. 20 named after Shovkat Alakbarova, School No. 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich, School No. 26 named after Muslim Magomayev, and No. 13 named after Said Rustamov, also participated.

After the students presented their performances, Hokuma Aliyeva shared her insights on the key aspects of playing the violin, responded to questions, and offered her advice.

It is noteworthy that the masterclasses, conducted by well-known specialists, cover 12 specializations, including tar, kamancha, saz, balaban, qanun, vocal art of khanende, piano, violin, cello, clarinet, vocal singing, and choreography.

