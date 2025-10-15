Lerik Power Plant produces over 207 M kWh of electricity since launch
The “Lerik” Power Plant has generated a total of 207.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from the date it was commissioned until October 1 of this year, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
The modular-type “Lerik” Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 16.5 MW, began operations on October 15, 2018, in the village of Cəngimeran, Lerik district.
Meanwhile, according to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan produced 20.5 billion kWh of electricity from January to September 2025.
This represents an increase of 13.9 thousand kWh, or 0.1%, compared to the same period last year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!