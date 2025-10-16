National chess players awarded at European Team Championship [PHOTOS]

16 October 2025 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chess players have been awarded at European Team Championship held in Batumi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

Alongside the team awards, individual players who performed exceptionally well on their respective boards were also recognized during the event.

Among the Azerbaijani representatives, Eltaj Safarli claimed first place on board three, earning a gold medal. With three wins and four draws, he outperformed all his counterparts.

In the women's category, Gulnar Mammadova secured third place on board four. She achieved six victories in eight rounds and was awarded the bronze medal during the closing ceremony.

At the event, the Azerbaijani men's team, which finished second in the European Championship, was presented with silver medals, diplomas, and a trophy.

The awards were handed out by the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and Vice President of the International Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov.

The European Team Chess Championship featured separate Open and Women's sections, with each competition consisting of 9 rounds played under a Swiss system.

The chess tournament showcased a total of 75 teams, including 39 in the Open tournament and 36 in the Women's Championship.

Chess, for centuries, has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.