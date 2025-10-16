National futsal team to hold training camp in Baku

16 October 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan futsal national team will undergo a preparation period from October 16 to 19, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Futsal Federation.

A friendly match is planned to be held at the end of the camp. Head coach Yevgeny Kuksevich has called up a total of 20 futsal players, including 5 goalkeepers, for the training process.

The goalkeepers invited to the camp are Emin Kurdov, Huseyn Abdulov, and Rovshan Huseynli, all representing Araz-Nakhchivan, as well as Kamran Hajiyev from Neftchi Sports Club and Javad Mammadov from Baku Fire.

The outfield players include Mirza Amirov, Ulvi Aliyev, Adalat Alakbarov, and Gudrat Gasimzade from Araz-Nakhchivan; Emil Hasanzade, Nihad Ismayilov, and Tofiq Aliyev from Neftchi Sports Club; Farid Abbasov, Ogtay Rustamli, Murad Guluzade, Kanan Manafov, Nurlan Mammadov, and Eldar Zeynalov from Baku Fire; as well as Ogtay Mahmudzade and Punhan Gasimzade, who both play for the U-19 team.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Federation was founded in 1994, the same year the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) was established and joined both FIFA and UEFA. That year also marked the launch of Azerbaijan’s top futsal league.

A major milestone in the country's futsal history came in 2010, when the national team secured fourth place at the UEFA Futsal Championship.

The club Araz-Nakhchivan has enjoyed notable success, securing bronze medals in the UEFA Futsal Cup during the 2009–10 and 2013–14 seasons.