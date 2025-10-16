Azernews.Az

Thursday October 16 2025

Finance Ministry forecasts modest increase in state share revenues

16 October 2025 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Finance Ministry forecasts modest increase in state share revenues
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan anticipates a moderate increase in dividend income from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by the end of 2025, reflecting continued profitability across key sectors and the government’s ongoing focus on efficient state asset management, Azernews reports, citing the Finance Ministry.

