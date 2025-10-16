Azernews.Az

Thursday October 16 2025

Azerbaijan’s computer industry shows contrasting growth patterns

16 October 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s computer industry shows contrasting growth patterns
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan’s computer manufacturing sector showed contrasting results in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts to expand its local electronics production capacity amid global supply chain fluctuations, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more