Hyundai may face significant annual tariffs in US

15 October 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai Motor Group could face up to 8.4 trillion won ($5.9 billion) in annual U.S. tariffs — the highest burden among all global automakers — if the current 25 percent tariff rate on Korean vehicle exports remains in place, according to a report released Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

