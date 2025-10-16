Instagram introduces new content guidelines for teen accounts

16 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Meta Platforms Inc. announced on Tuesday that Instagram will introduce a default PG-13 movie rating for teenage accounts. According to the company, this feature will allow teen users to see content "similar to what they'd find in a PG-13 movie," filtering out more mature or inappropriate material, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

All users under 18 will automatically be placed in a "13+ setting" and will not be able to opt out without parental permission. Additionally, Instagram will offer an extra setting for parents who want an even more restrictive experience for their teens. This move is part of a broader effort to protect teenagers from harmful or unsuitable content.

To ensure these restrictions are effective, Meta will use age prediction technology to prevent teens from bypassing the controls by falsifying their age.

This initiative reflects a growing trend among social media platforms to balance user freedom with safety, especially for younger audiences. Meta also plans to expand parental controls and introduce features aimed at supporting teens' mental health and digital well-being in the near future.