Kazakhstan plans to expand visa-free with Turkiye

25 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan plans to expand its visa-free regime with Turkiye, allowing Turkish citizens to stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has proposed relevant amendments to the government decree, which are currently under review and open for discussion until July 28.

The key change is the inclusion of Turkiye on the list of countries whose citizens can enter and exit Kazakhstan visa-free, with the extended allowance of up to 90 calendar days per 180-day period. At present, Turkish nationals are permitted to stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for only 30 days.

This move aims to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Turkiye, promoting tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Since 2018, a similar visa-free regime has been in place for Kazakh citizens traveling to Turkiye under the same 90/180-day rule.

Expanding this policy is expected to boost economic cooperation and people-to-people connections, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two countries. It also aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader goal of increasing regional integration and fostering closer relations with key international partners.