Nicole Scherzinger shines at Dream Fest Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

25 July 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned American singer Nicole Scherzinger has captivated the audience at Dream Fest International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

Last summer, Nicole captivated audiences with her charisma and dynamic energy, and she returned with an extraordinary performance, honoring her promise made after participating in the creative evening hosted by the legendary David Foster- the "King of pop music" and one of the most influential producers of our era.

On stage alongside her was his wife, talented American singer and actress Catherine McPhee.

Impressed by the high level of organization and the warm reception in Azerbaijan, Nicole did more than just come back, she delivered a spectacular musical and visual show that will be remembered by all who experienced that magical night for years to come.

On the turquoise red carpet and at Dream Fest's main stage, she shone in exquisite outfits by AFFFAIR, a prominent Azerbaijani brand founded by talented designer Raufat Ismailov. The designer's creations highlighted her elegance and charm.

Nicole shared her happiness about visiting Azerbaijan, a country and festival that hold a special place in her heart. She also expressed gratitude to the organizers and her friend Emin Agalarov for the invitation and for creating a genuine celebration of music.

DREAM Fest is a global music festival taking place at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku, Azerbaijan, from July 23 to July 26, 2025. The event showcases more than 100 artists and is anticipated to attract sizable audiences to the scenic Caspian Sea coastline.

The festival offers outdoor concerts, red carpet galas, and ceremonies celebrating legendary musicians.