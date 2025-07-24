Azerbaijan Swimming Federation unveils new strategy and innovations [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Swimming Federation has hosted a conference to present its strategy and other innovations, Azernews reports.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

The President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Zaur Aliyev, announced that new projects would be implemented to increase the popularity of swimming as a sport.

He emphasized the importance of organizing competitions and festivals not only in the capital but also in the regions.

In his speech, Zaur Aliyev also stated that efforts would be made to further improve the performance of Azerbaijani swimmers on the international stage. The federation president pointed out that the national team mainly consists of young athletes, and they would focus on training these athletes.

He also mentioned that projects are being carried out with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to improve swimming skills among schoolchildren.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, said that the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation had done good work over the past six months. He noted that, as a result of joint efforts, many people would learn to swim. The minister highlighted that the number of people engaging in swimming has doubled compared to previous years.

The Deputy Minister of Science and Education, Firudin Gurbanov, stated that swimming is the most popular sport worldwide, with a positive impact on human health. He emphasized the importance of constructing swimming pools in schools to ensure the mass participation in swimming.

The Secretary General of the Federation, Ogtay Atayev, presented the strategic goals and priorities of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

The Secretary General stressed the importance of representation on social media to increase popularity.

According to him, the main goals include ensuring that children aged 6-10 across the country attend basic swimming courses, creating a sustainable system to engage various segments of the population in swimming and other water sports regularly, and forming competitive national teams through transparent selection processes, training camps, and participation in international competitions.

After the presentation of the strategy and innovations,New Advisor of Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Pierre Lafontaine was introduced to the public. He stated that he would work together with the federation to achieve new successes.