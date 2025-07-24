Astara Terminal project advances, boosting Azerbaijan-Iran rail cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 July 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov met with Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Head of Iran Railways, during a visit to the Astara Terminal in the Islamic Republic of Iran — a key junction along the North-South International Transport Corridor, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the implementation timeline and final stages of construction at the terminal, which is slated for completion by the end of 2025. Currently, 90% of the design work and about 75% of construction and installation have been finalized.

The terminal’s development is guided by the Strategic Cooperation Plan signed between ADY and Iran Railways earlier this year. This framework aims to ensure the on-schedule completion and launch of full operations.

The Astara Terminal, constructed by ADY on Iranian soil, is leased to Azerbaijan under a 25-year agreement signed between the two governments in 2017. It is considered a vital component in strengthening regional connectivity and increasing cargo throughput along the corridor.

In recent years, the terminal has shown significant growth, handling over 692,000 tons of cargo in 2023 and 777,000 tons in 2024. Upon full completion, its annual cargo capacity is expected to rise to 3.5 million tons, substantially enhancing Azerbaijan’s role as a key transit hub between North-South trade routes.