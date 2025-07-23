Poetry hour held in Shusha within Vagif Poetry Days [PHOTOS]

23 July 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A poetry hour has taken place in Shusha within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days, Azernews reports.

Speakers at the event described the Vagif Poetry Days as an important cultural occasion that brings together literature enthusiasts.

It was emphasized that the Vagif Poetry Days not only promote classical literary heritage but also contribute to the development of the modern literary environment, the recognition of new literary voices, and the preservation of poetic culture. The fact that the event is held in Shusha – the cradle of Azerbaijani culture – adds a special meaning to the spirit and essence of this tradition.

During the event, a presentation of People's Writer Anar's book titled "2=3+4", or Three People's Writers and Four People's Poets in Two Families"* took place.

Speakers reiterated that the Vagif Poetry Days are a significant cultural event uniting lovers of literature. They noted that today, poetry in Shusha is not only read but also felt, lived, and engraved in memory. Hosting such events in Shusha, known as the cradle of poetry, holds special significance in the literary and cultural life of our nation.

The speakers also shared their thoughts on the newly presented book by People's Writer Anar. It was noted that the work is not merely a family chronicle but a literary bridge connecting various periods of Azerbaijani literature.

The writers and poets featured in the book are monumental figures who have left a mark on the art of Azerbaijani literature and influenced the moral life of society.

They emphasized that with this work, Anar has masterfully presented historical facts and created a powerful, though invisible, bond between literary generations. The poems included in the book offer readers a deeper understanding of Anar’s poetic mindset.

Elegantly designed, the book is dedicated to two generations that have made significant contributions to the heritage of Azerbaijani literature. It comprises both factual narratives and literary samples about them.

Compiled by People's Writer Anar, the book unites not only his own works but also those of his protagonists Samad Vurgun, Rasul Rza, Nigar Rafibayli, Vagif Samadoglu, Anvar Mammadkhanli, and Yusif Samadoglu – within the same ideological and aesthetic framework, presenting them as part of the most national paradigm of contemporary Azerbaijani literature.

Not only in terms of its ideas and content but also in structure and form, "2=3+4", is remarkably original and engaging. Although Anar portrayed each of his protagonists at different times and through various literary styles, the book is so cohesive, complete, and consistent that the historical differences are never felt.

Another noteworthy aspect of the book is the inclusion of a collection of Anar's poems. While readers were previously occasionally acquainted with his poetic works, this time, the poems are compiled in one volume.

The 608-page book is published by the "Yazıçı" (Writer) publishing house, which has resumed operations under the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Literature Fund.

The foreword to the book was written by academician Nizami Jafarov. The publishing editor is Varis.