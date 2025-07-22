Some 53 families Relocate to Jabrayil as Part of Great Return Initiative

22 July 2025 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories, another resettlement caravan has departed from the Qaradağ district of Baku, carrying families to the newly rebuilt city of Jabrayil, Azernews reports.

This phase of the relocation saw 53 families, totaling 198 people, move back to their native lands. These families had previously been temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of the country.

The returning residents of Jabrayil expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whose heroic soldiers and officers liberated their homeland, and they offered prayers for the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Currently, more than 50,000 people reside in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, including formerly displaced persons who have returned, individuals working on regional reconstruction projects, and employees of newly restored institutions in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy, as well as civil servants assigned to local branches of various state bodies.