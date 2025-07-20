Japanese-trained Azerbaijani judo experts to host seminar in Quba
A seminar for regional judo coaches in Quba will be organized by Azerbaijani judo specialists who received their education in Japan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.
The seminar will be conducted by Orkhan Safarov, Asiman Allahverdiyev, and Greek expert George Bountakis.
The training session is scheduled to take place on June 22 at the Quba Olympic Sports Complex.
