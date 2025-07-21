Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in Hungary [PHOTOS]

21 July 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed a bunch of medals at 2025 Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, several members of the Azerbaijani national team competed in Greco-Roman wrestling.

In the 60-kilogram category, Nihat Mammadli advanced to the final by defeating KimSeungHak (9:0) from South Korea, Mehroj Bakhramov (4:0) from Uzbekistan, and Georgi Tibilov (3:2) from Serbia.

In the decisive match, he confidently defeated Indian Sumit Sumit (5:1) to reach the top of the podium.

Another representative in this weight class, Ilkin Gurbanov, was unable to withstand Galym Kabdunassarov from Kazakhstan in the 1/8 final, losing 1:9.

In the 63-kilogram category, Ziya Babadov was defeated based on the last point rule (3:3) by Asian champion and third in the world, Islomjon Bakhromov from Uzbekistan, during the qualification round.

Farid Khalilov (67 kg) eliminated South Korean Byeonggi SEO (6:0), but in the quarterfinals, he lost to Georgian World and European champion Leri Abuladze on the first point rule (1:1).

In the 77 kg weight class, Sanan Suleymanov defeated Serbian Aleksa Ilic(4:0) and Moldovan Alexandrin Gutu (8:0).

Ulug Ganizade, competing in this weight category for the first time, defeated Croatian Antonio Kamenjasevic (1:1) and South Korean Kang Hyeonjin (3:3), advancing to the quarterfinals.

Although both Azerbaijani wrestlers were set to face each other at this stage, Ulug did not step onto the mat, and Sanan advanced to the semifinals.

In the semifinal, Suleymanov was defeated by Russian Sergey Kutuzov (6:8), and in the bronze medal match, he lost to Hungarian Levente Levai (2:3).

In the 82-kilogram category, Gurban Gurbanov did not compete in the qualification round against Moldovan Mikhail Bradu due to injury and withdrew from the tournament.

Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) defeated Turkish Abdulkadir Cebiy (3:1), Serbian Uros Krstin (9:0), and Georgian Giorgi Katsanashvili (8:0), advancing to the semifinals.

Murad lost to Georgian Giorgi Melia with a score of 1:5 but defeated Russian Ilya Yermolenko (8:4) in the bronze medal match.

In the same weight category, Arif Niftullayev, who competed against Indian Nitesh Nitesh (9:0) and Kazakh Iussuf Matsiyev (2:2), was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Georgian Giorgi Melia (touch), and in the consolation match, lost to Russian Ilya Yermolenko (3:3).

Thus, on the final day of the competition, the athletes secured one gold and one bronze medal.

The national team finished the Greco-Roman wrestling season with a total of four medals in the ranking tournament.

It is worth noting that the day before, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) finished in third place.