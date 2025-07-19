EU expands Russia sanctions, targets Belarusian defense companies
The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight Belarusian entities linked to the country’s military-industrial complex as part of its 18th package of restrictive measures targeting Russia, Azernews reports.
According to a statement published in the EU’s Official Journal, the decision was made due to the seriousness of the ongoing situation, and the listed entities will be added to the EU’s sanctions list of individuals and organizations subject to restrictive measures.
The blacklisted Belarusian entities include:
Belvneshpromservice
Legmash Plant
Unmanned Helicopter Design Bureau
LEMT Scientific and Technical Center
Laser Devices and Technologies LLC
These sanctions are part of a broader effort by the EU to tighten restrictions on sectors that support Russia’s war efforts, with the latest package targeting energy, banking, and military industries.
