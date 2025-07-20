President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at 3rd Global Media Forum draws international media attention [PHOTOS]

20 July 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum on “Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” and his answers to journalists’ questions have drawn significant attention from the international media.

Azernews reports that the Reuters article highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s comments on the shooting down of an AZAL aircraft in Russian airspace, noting that the opposite side has yet to provide a coherent explanation. The article emphasized Azerbaijan’s demand that Moscow compensate the victims’ families, the injured, and AZAL for the loss. The agency quoted the President: “We have already informed the Russian side that we will appeal to the international judiciary. We are preparing a case file. We know this takes time. It took ten years to complete the investigation of the Malaysian Airlines Boeing crash. But we will achieve justice. We will make it happen. Unfortunately, the current situation is unacceptable in terms of our bilateral relations.”

Italy’s Agenzia Nova focused on President Ilham Aliyev’s detailed answers to questions from international journalists. The outlet quoted the President on the peace treaty with Armenia: “Yes, the text can be initialed, and Azerbaijan already made this proposal in Abu Dhabi. But as you know, initialing does not mean signing. There is a difference between a verbal agreement and both parties initialing every page of the document. I think we are very close to signing a peace treaty.”

The President also noted that the treaty could be signed once Armenia’s constitution is amended and the OSCE Minsk Group is formally dissolved.

Spain’s widely read media platforms including Europapress, Democrata, Teleprensa, and Upday extensively covered President Ilham Aliyev’s comments on the peace process and the Zangezur Corridor. They noted that while Azerbaijan is ready for peace, Baku insists on more constructive behavior from Yerevan and concrete steps toward opening regional communications.

Turkish media, including Anadolu Agency, TRTHaber, NTV, HaberGlobal, and HaberTürk, also widely reported on President Ilham Aliyev’s forum speech. Anadolu Agency noted that the President addressed normalization with Armenia, regional transport links, the AZAL plane incident, and the war in Ukraine.

Turkish outlets emphasized President Ilham Aliyev’s views on amending Armenia’s constitution, the Zangezur Corridor, and how Yerevan’s policies have isolated it both politically and economically. They also highlighted his demand for compensation from Russia for the AZAL plane incident and his unwavering stance on territorial integrity.

Ukrainian media outlets such as Ukrinform, RBK-Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine, UNIAN, Radio Svoboda, Gordon, Korrespondent, and Tsensor covered the main points of President Ilham Aliyev’s speech. His remarks on the Armenia-Azerbaijan and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, and on the downed AZAL aircraft, received significant attention. Azerbaijani prosecutors have repeatedly contacted Russian authorities, receiving only vague replies like “the investigation is ongoing.” Azerbaijan plans to file a case with an international court.

President Ilham Aliyev compared the case to the 10-year investigation of the Malaysian Airlines Boeing crash and stressed that Azerbaijan would wait as long as necessary. He reiterated Baku’s demand for accountability, justice, and compensation.

Ukrainian media also spotlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s message to Ukraine: “My answer now is the same as before and aligns with the wishes of the Ukrainian people — never accept occupation. That is the main recommendation. That’s what we did — or rather, that’s how we approached the situation.”

The outlets also cited President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on the First Garabagh War and the post-conflict era: “The post-conflict period was also morally and economically tough. Nearly one million of our citizens lost their homes. About 700,000 were from Garabagh and 250,000 were Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia.”

“We had no money, the treasury was empty, almost no one supported us. There was no significant international backing. The economy was in ruins, inflation was in the thousands, and unemployment and poverty were nearly 100 percent. That was the Azerbaijan we had.”

President Ilham Aliyev added that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs were biased toward Armenia and tried to maintain the status quo indefinitely. Azerbaijan broke that status quo in 44 days in 2020.

Russian media including TASS, Interfax, RIA Novosti, Lenta.ru, Gazeta.ru, Moskovski Komsomolets, and Vestnik Kavkaza also reported on President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks. Key focus points included peace prospects with Armenia, the Zangezur Corridor, relations with Russia and the U.S., and Azerbaijan’s plans to take the AZAL incident to international court.

TASS quoted President Ilham Aliyev saying Baku and Yerevan are “very close to signing a peace treaty,” though the final signature depends on constitutional changes in Armenia and the formal end of the Minsk Group.

Interfax highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s warning that without the Zangezur Corridor, Armenia risks losing its status as a transit country, since it has taken no steps in the past five years.

Gazeta.ru and RIA Novosti focused on Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, with President Ilham Aliyev thanking Donald Trump for efforts to promote peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moskovski Komsomolets and Vestnik Kavkaza emphasized President Ilham Aliyev’s forum opening remarks and his call for open discussions on global and media-related challenges. The forum's symbolic significance was noted — being held in the liberated city of Khankendi with participation from 140 foreign guests from 52 countries.

Georgian outlets Publica.ge, Formula, Press.ge, and Interpress highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on AZAL, peace with Armenia, and the importance of opening regional transport routes.

Uzbekistan’s Zamin and Kun, and Kazakhstan’s Kazinfo, Tengri, Orda, and Ulysmedia emphasized the economic potential of the Zangezur Corridor and President Ilham Aliyev’s discussions with Uzbekistan’s president on regional integration. They also covered his comments on the AZAL incident and Armenia ties.

President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on the Middle Corridor were cited: “When it comes to connectivity projects, we must mention the Middle Corridor. This project unites a vast geography and will promote greater understanding between actors. More dialogue is needed.”

His speech also appeared in Poland’s Viadomosci, Onet; Argentina’s La Nacion, Infobae; and Romania’s Stiripresure, News.ro, mainly focusing on his demand for compensation and justice in the AZAL incident.