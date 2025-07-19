Azerbaijani gymnasts arrive in Croatia for European Youth Olympic Festival

19 July 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts have arrived in Osijek, Croatia to compete in the 18th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF), Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan will be represented in artistic gymnastics by one male and three female athletes as part of the EYOF program.

In total, the Azerbaijani delegation will compete in 10 sports with 52 athletes (28 boys and 24 girls) participating in this year’s festival.

Unlike previous editions, EYOF 2025 will be co-hosted by two countries — events will take place in Skopje and Kumanovo (North Macedonia) and Osijek (Croatia).

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 20 at the Jane Sandanski Sports Center in Skopje.

It is also noted that other Azerbaijani athletes had already traveled to North Macedonia earlier this week.