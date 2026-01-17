Iran's exiled shah urges international action to help protests escalate

17 January 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The exiled son of Iran’s last shah has called on the international community to actively support protesters seeking to overthrow Iran’s ruling system, declaring that the collapse of the Islamic Republic is inevitable, Azernews reports via BBC.

Reza Pahlavi, a US-based opposition figure, said he is confident that Iran’s current political order will fall, describing it as a matter of “when, not if.” Speaking at a news conference in Washington on Friday, Pahlavi urged global powers to directly target the leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), arguing that such measures would weaken the regime and help prevent further loss of life.

More than 2,600 protesters have been killed, according to a human rights group, in demonstrations that started over the economy on 28 December and turned into calls for the end of the rule of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

The Iranian government has called the protests "riots" backed by Iran's enemies.

Pahlavi has emerged as a prominent figure in Iran's fragmented opposition and has previously urged Iranians to escalate their protests.

But protesters have been met with deadly force by authorities, masked by a near total shutdown of the internet and communication services.

Speaking on Friday at a news conference in Washington, Pahlavi claimed that sections of Iran's security apparatus had refused to take part in the crackdown and that the Iranian authorities had brought in fighters from foreign militias to quell the protests.

He urged the world to target Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and command and control infrastructure, calling for a "surgical strike".

He also asked global powers to deliver economic pressure, expel Iranian diplomats, demand the release of all political prisoners, and deploy satellite internet Starlink and other secure communications to allow connectivity in Iran.

"The Iranian people are taking decisive action on the ground. It is now time for the international community to join them fully," he said.

"With or without the world's help, the regime will fall. It will fall sooner and more lives will be saved if the world turns its words into action."

He declined to speak about reports that he had held discussions with senior US officials, but said: "I believe that President Trump is a man of his word and, ultimately, he will stand with the Iranian people."

Trump has previously warned Iran's government against killing protesters and told CBS News, the BBC's US media partner, that the US would take "very strong action" against Iran if it executed protesters.

He later said he had been told "the killing has stopped" - but did not rule out military action against the country.

Iran's parliament speaker had warned that if the US attacked, both Israel and US military and shipping centres in the region would become legitimate targets.

The US and UK have reduced the number of personnel at the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, with officials telling CBS News it was a "precautionary measure".

On Friday, Pahlavi also vowed to return to Iran and laid out a plan for creating a new constitution in the country.

Asked about future leadership in Iran, he said: "It's for the Iranian people to decide."

He said he believes he can lead and has the Iranian people's support: "I am trying to help them liberate themselves," he said.

Pahlavi said he supported a governing programme based on the principles of Iran's territorial integrity, a separation of religion and state, individual liberties and the right of the Iranian people to decide on the form of democratic government they want.

Pahlavi's father, the last shah of Iran, was overthrown in an Islamic revolution in 1979 and a devout Shia Muslim regime took over.