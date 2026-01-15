Finland bans social media for under-15s

15 January 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Finnish government is preparing to ban social media use for children under the age of 15, Azernews reports.

According to the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the announcement was made on Wednesday by Finland’s Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo.

“I am very concerned about the inactivity of children and young people. I take this issue very seriously,” Orpo said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that excessive screen time reduces opportunities for physical activity among children and adolescents, which can negatively impact their health. Beyond individual well-being, he noted, promoting physical activity also benefits public health and strengthens the national economy. Orpo cited a study by Finnish researchers estimating that physical inactivity costs society around 3 billion euros each year.

Orpo also pointed to international examples of similar restrictions. Denmark, France, and Norway have either already implemented comparable bans or are in the process of introducing them.

Research shows that limiting screen time in childhood not only improves physical health but also supports mental well-being, better sleep patterns, and academic performance. Finland’s potential ban could place it at the forefront of global efforts to rethink digital habits for younger generations.