Court limits ICE powers in Minnesota

17 January 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

United States District Judge Katherine Menendez issued a preliminary injunction barring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from retaliating against peaceful protesters in Minnesota, Azernews reports.

According to the decision, federal agents are not allowed to arrest peaceful protesters, use pepper-spray or other nonlethal crowd dispersal tools, and stop or detain people in vehicles unless there is reasonable suspicion they are "forcibly obstructing or interfering" with agents' work.

The lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE was filed by a group of activists on December 17, 2025, before an incident in which Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. It is currently unclear whether the DHS will appeal the ruling.