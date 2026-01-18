Trump invites Erdoğan to co-found Gaza Peace Council under UN-backed plan

18 January 2026 02:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US President Donald Trump invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to become a co-founder of the newly established "Peace Council" in the Gaza Strip.

According to Burhanettin Duran, Head of Communications at the Turkish Presidential Administration, the initiative is being implemented within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for the Resolution of the Gaza Conflict, supported by a UN Security Council resolution. The new council and related structures will be responsible for security and reconstruction issues in the region.

The Gaza Strip has remained one of the most volatile flashpoints in the Middle East, shaped by a prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has governed the territory since 2007. Gaza is a densely populated coastal enclave, home to more than two million people, and has been subject to repeated cycles of escalation, ceasefires, and humanitarian strain over the past two decades.

The current phase of the conflict follows a major escalation that sharply intensified hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Israel has framed its military operations as necessary to neutralise Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, citing security concerns and the need to prevent cross-border attacks. Hamas, designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union, and several other countries, continues to operate an extensive network of fighters, tunnels, and military infrastructure inside Gaza.

As fighting expanded, large parts of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, including housing, energy facilities, and transport networks, were damaged or destroyed. This has placed significant pressure on humanitarian services and contributed to widespread displacement. International organisations have repeatedly warned of deteriorating living conditions, while efforts to deliver aid have been complicated by security risks, damaged logistics routes, and political constraints.