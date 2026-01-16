Iran arrests 3,000 people related with terrorist groups

16 January 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

The protests, described by analysts as the largest uprising since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, began in late December amid deep economic distress, including soaring inflation and a devaluing rial, and spread rapidly across dozens of cities. Demonstrations were fueled by broader grievances against political repression and alleged corruption within Tehran’s ruling establishment. According to human rights monitors, more than 2,500 people have been killed in the crackdown, while tens of thousands have been arrested since late December.

Iran’s authorities have accused demonstrators of links to “terrorist” organizations and foreign interference, claims that rights groups and independent observers widely dispute. Tehran has repeatedly framed the unrest as a security threat and a coordinated attempt to destabilize the country, particularly after imposing a near‑total internet blackout starting on January 8. The blackout, which cut connectivity to almost all foreign and many domestic digital platforms, has substantially hindered independent reporting and made it difficult to verify events on the ground.

The significant repression and threats of capital punishment drew sharp responses from the United States. Until mid‑week, the US had threatened military action against Iran if executions of detained protesters went ahead, with Washington’s envoy to the United Nations affirming on Thursday that all options remained “on the table.” These warnings came as Iran reportedly halted planned executions, including that of a high‑profile protester, although details remain disputed.

Iranian‑American journalist Masih Alinejad, invited by the US to address the UN Security Council, said in her remarks that “all Iranians are united” against the clerical system and criticized the government’s priorities. She stated that “millions of Iranians flooded into the streets demanding that their money stop being stolen and sent to Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi fighters,” referencing Tehran‑backed armed groups. Her comments reflect the opposition’s broader narrative that the regime’s foreign engagements and spending priorities have exacerbated internal economic hardship.