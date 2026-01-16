Int'l Mugham Center publishes major work by Uzbek thinker [PHOTOS]

16 January 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of its publication series, the International Mugham Center (IMC) has released a new book, greeting readers with a significant scholarly gift for 2026, Azernews reports.

The newly published volume is "Muqaddimat al-Adab" by the great Uzbek scholar and thinker Zamakhshari (Abu al-Qasim Mahmud ibn Umar ibn Muhammad al-Khwarizmi az-Zamakhshari).

Holding a special place in Turkology, this monumental work represents an important contribution to the International Mugham Center's expanding cultural and academic ties with brotherly Uzbekistan.

The book has been prepared through the transliteration of the text from the old script into the modern alphabet by Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Tarlan Guliyev. The work was developed at the Manuscripts Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), with Academician Teymur Karimli serving as scientific editor.

Zamakhshari's "Muqaddimat al-Adab" (1074–1144) occupies a prominent position in the world of Turkology, second only to Mahmud Kashgari's "Divan Lughat at-Turk."

Although the monument is primarily an Arabic–Persian–Turkic (Khwarezm Turkic) dictionary, it contains hundreds of Turkic words and expressions. This edition marks the first time the work has been presented to Azerbaijani readers.

The development of international cooperation is one of the priority directions of the IMC's strategic vision.

In this context, agreements signed between the International Mugham Center and higher education institutions of Uzbekistan, as well as the Makom Center, envisage the expansion of mutual scientific and cultural exchange, joint research projects, collaborative concerts and cultural initiatives, and master classes.

In July 2025, the Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazadeh,who was awarded the title of Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan, initiated the publication of Zamakhshari's work by the Center. This step is widely regarded as a commendable contribution to strengthening cultural relations. To date, the IMC has signed nearly seven cooperation documents with Uzbekistan.

This partnership aims to enhance the exchange of experience, strengthen mutually beneficial cultural ties between institutions, promote national music and literary heritage on a wider scale, and pave the way for a range of promising future projects.

Among the upcoming initiatives is a mugham evening featuring ghazals by Alisher Navoi, to be performed by soloists of the International Mugham Center.

Founded on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the Mugham Center was established in accordance with a presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

Construction of the center began the same year, and the building, recognized today as one of Baku's most distinctive architectural landmarks, officially opened in 2008.

Since then, the Mugham Center has consistently hosted large-scale music festivals and concerts featuring prominent and internationally renowned cultural figures. Alongside its concert activities, the center actively works to strengthen cultural cooperation with countries such as Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and others.

Committed to the preservation and global promotion of Azerbaijani musical heritage, the International Mugham Center continues to expand its activities. Numerous projects are underway aimed at researching, safeguarding, and popularizing the art of mugham.

A landmark achievement was reached in 2025, when the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to receive international status through legislation. This designation has also played a significant role in improving the social and financial conditions of the center's staff, reinforcing its position as one of Baku's leading concert venues.

In recent years, and particularly over the past year, the International Mugham Center has experienced a noticeable increase in interest, especially among tourists attending mugham and ethno-music concerts. During the 9th Mugham Television Contest, the center hosted numerous performances that attracted a wide and diverse audience.

Regular monthly events appeal to both professional musicians and general music lovers. Promotional banners placed around the venue help draw the attention of tourists, many of whom stop during the day to admire the center's impressive architecture while anticipating evening performances.

This growing international appeal was especially evident during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when numerous racing fans and visitors to Baku also took part in the International Mugham Center's rich musical program.