Friday January 16 2026

Iran National Bank Baku branch sees sharp profit decline

16 January 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran ended 2025 with a profit of 4.412 million manat (around $2.6 million), Azernews reports, citing the bank’s financial report.

