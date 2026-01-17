Azernews.Az

Saturday January 17 2026

Azerbaijan strengthens position among top pipeline gas exporters to Türkiye

17 January 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan strengthens position among top pipeline gas exporters to Türkiye
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In November 2025, Azerbaijan’s strong performance underscores the stability and growing importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and related pipeline infrastructure, which have enabled Baku to increase deliveries to Ankara even as regional energy markets adjust to shifting global trends.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more