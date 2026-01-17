Azerbaijan strengthens position among top pipeline gas exporters to Türkiye
In November 2025, Azerbaijan’s strong performance underscores the stability and growing importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and related pipeline infrastructure, which have enabled Baku to increase deliveries to Ankara even as regional energy markets adjust to shifting global trends.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!