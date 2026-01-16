Azernews.Az

Friday January 16 2026

Petroleum coke exports surge in 2025 after fluctuation in previous years

16 January 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
Petroleum coke exports surge in 2025 after fluctuation in previous years
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first eleven months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported about 195 thousand tons of petroleum coke worth $59.9 million, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more