Syrian army seizes 2 oilfields from Kurdish factions

17 January 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian government said on Saturday that its forces had seized the Safyan and Thawra oil fields along with the Rasafa junction near Tabqa from Kurdish factions in northern Syria, Azernews reports.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa announced the operation, citing the Army Operations Command. Officials in Damascus noted that those resources must be overseen by state authorities.

Syrian army claims more gains in Raqqa countryside

The Syrian Arab Army’s Operations Command claims government forces have entered the towns of Hneida and Safsafa, as well as the villages of Abu Assi and al-Jabali, according to state news agency SANA.

The army claims it has also established full control over the city of Mansoura, and has also taken control of Zur Shamar, east of Raqqa.

The Syrian army says its forces have taken control of Deir Hafer, Maskana and dozens of other towns and villages in eastern Aleppo governorate as Syrian Democratic Forces withdraw under an international-brokered agreement.

The army declares area west of the Euphrates a closed military zone, as both sides accuse each other of violations and report several of their forces have been killed during renewed fighting.