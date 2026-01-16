SOCAR expands gas exports via TAP as Austria and Germany join list of buyers

16 January 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

SOCAR has entered a new and important phase in Azerbaijan’s gas export strategy by selling a significant volume of natural gas transported through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, to markets in Southern and Central Europe.

Azernews reports, citing SOCAR, that starting from January 2026, Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to buyers in Austria and Germany, marking a major expansion into Central Europe’s largest and most competitive gas markets.

The deliveries to Austria and Germany will be carried out via Italy, further strengthening Italy’s role as a key gas hub for Azerbaijani supplies entering continental Europe. With these new destinations, the geographical footprint of Azerbaijani gas in Europe continues to widen.

As a result, the number of countries purchasing Azerbaijani gas has now reached 16. In addition to Austria and Germany, Azerbaijani gas is already exported to:

Italy (major buyer via TAP)

Greece

Bulgaria

Romania

Hungary

Serbia

Slovenia

Croatia

Slovakia

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Türkiye (via TANAP/SCP)

Georgia (via pipeline connections)

Syria (via Türkiye, newly started supplies)

Albania (planned via TAP from 2026)

Austria and Germany (as of 2026)

The expansion into Central Europe via TAP underscores Azerbaijan’s strategic role in bolstering European energy security, particularly as many EU countries seek diversified gas sources beyond traditional suppliers. Italian imports alone accounted for a significant share of Azerbaijani gas exports in recent years, with Italy receiving around 9.5 billion cubic meters in 2025.