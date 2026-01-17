China expands ‘image possibilities’ plan to boost global creative collaboration

17 January 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The third edition of "Image Possibilities" Coproduction Plan (IP Plan) will additionally organize two significant initiatives: "International Influencers' China Tour for Creative Shoots" and "Chinese Directors Going Global for Creative Production." These initiatives are designed to facilitate more outstanding works that bridge Chinese and foreign cultures to reach a global audience, according to a report from China's Xinhua News Agency, Azernews reports via CGTN.

In terms of topic selection, special units have been added, including "Harmonious World: Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning" and "Interconnected Landscapes: Exchanges and Cooperation with Neighboring Countries." These new additions aim to delve deeper into the diverse aspects of China's development and its interactions with the global community, highlighting the mutual benefits and shared future that China's growth brings to the world.

Meanwhile, the event also brought together over two hundred industry professionals, experts, and scholars from both China and further afield, sharing insights on some 26 outstanding video works for recommendations, including eight documentary films – such as "The Great Wall" and "Bridge To A Shared Future" – and short videos, selected from the 2nd edition of IP Plan.

Since its launch in July 2024, the second edition has received a staggering 7,180 topics submitted by creators from around the world. After a rigorous selection process, 100 topics were ultimately chosen and supported for creation, showcasing a diverse range of perspectives and stories about China.