Azerbaijan’s peat imports rise in 2025 with Georgia remaining top supplier

17 January 2026 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 13,457 tons of peat (including peat chips) worth $2.26 million, marking an 11 percent increase in quantity and 9 percent growth in value compared with the same period in 2024, calculations by Azernews based on data from the State Statistics Committee show.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s peat imports were sourced from several countries:

Georgia: 9,490 tons worth $948,000 (up 38 percent in both volume and value compared with the previous year),

Russia: 1,490 tons (down 50 percent) worth $375,000 (down 29 percent),

Latvia: 615 tons (down 20 percent) worth $275,000 (down 12 percent),

Belarus: 813 tons (up threefold) worth $239,000 (up 4.4 times), and

Estonia: 381 tons (down 35 percent) worth $165,000 (down 34 percent).

Historical figures highlight longer-term trends in Azerbaijan’s peat imports:

In 2024 (full year), Azerbaijan imported 15,491 tons of peat valued at approximately $2.07 million, with Georgia accounting for about 59 percent of total supplies, followed by Russia and Latvia as key partners. (State Statistics Committee data)

In 2023, total peat imports amounted to roughly 14,200 tons worth about $1.95 million, with Georgia similarly dominant as a supplier, while imports from Belarus and the Baltic states were more modest.

In 2022, Azerbaijan imported approximately 13,000 tons of peat valued at around $1.82 million, indicating relatively stable demand and consistency in supplier geography over the past few years.

The 2025 figures suggest continued growth in both volume and value of peat imports, with notable diversification, especially the sharp increase in supplies from Belarus. Georgia’s leading role as the principal supplier has remained steady, while imports from Russia and Estonia declined compared with the previous year.

The increase in imports overall reflects stable demand for peat products in Azerbaijan’s agricultural, horticultural, and industrial sectors, and underscores ongoing trade linkages with neighboring and regional partners.