American investment elevates “Trump Route” as key Eurasian corridor

16 January 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The South Caucasus has long stood at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, yet for much of its modern history, this privileged geography has been more symbolic than practical. Closed borders, limited transport corridors, and persistent political instability kept the region on the margins of global trade flows. But structural shifts in the world economy—particularly the growing demand for alternative and secure transport routes—have revived interest in the South Caucasus as a strategic hub. Within this context, the TRIPP initiative, often referred to as the “Trump Route,” emerges as one of the pillars of a new economic era for the region.

