Canoe and Rowing Federation reviews key achievements [PHOTOS]

16 January 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) recently held a board meeting to review the outcomes and accomplishments of the last year, Azernews reports.

The session began with Secretary General Farhad Aliyev presenting the financial report and summarizing the projects undertaken by the federation over the past year, highlighting the results achieved.

The meeting also addressed other agenda items, resulting in several key decisions.

Judges' Panel was established, with Ilgar Taghiyev elected as its chair. Aleksandr Zhukovskiy was confirmed as head coach of the national canoe team, while Volodymyr Morozov will continue as head coach of the academic rowing team for the upcoming Olympic cycle.

The federation also welcomed new members, strengthening its structure and preparing for future development in Azerbaijani canoeing and rowing.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) serves as the official authority for canoeing and rowing sports in Azerbaijan. Its responsibilities include organizing national championships and fostering the growth of these sports, such as canoe slalom.

AKAF works in partnership with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation regularly organizes national championships for academic rowing, kayak, and canoe to identify talented athletes.