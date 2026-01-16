Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Kokand State University discuss educational cooperation

16 January 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijan Embassy in Uzbekistan have met with the leadership of Kokand State University to discuss the development of cooperation in the humanitarian and educational fields, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, and Nigora Gadirova, Vice-Rector of Kokand State University.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the humanitarian and educational spheres, as well as on future prospects for joint activities between the Cultural Center and the university.

Particular attention was given to the issue of introducing the teaching of the Azerbaijani language at the university, with emphasis placed on the importance of this initiative for strengthening cultural and academic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It was noted that teaching the Azerbaijani language would broaden students’ educational opportunities, deepen their knowledge of the culture, history, and linguistic heritage of the Azerbaijani people, and contribute to the development of inter-university relations.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation in the humanitarian field and to implement joint initiatives in the future.

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent is an institution that operates under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The center strengthens cultural, educational, scientific, and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It hosts museums that highlight the history of Azerbaijan, the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The center facilities also support cultural and educational activities, including music, dance, and folklore ensembles, and provide space for events that promote Azerbaijani traditions.

Over the years, the Cultural Center has played a significant role in advancing bilateral cooperation through diverse programs and initiatives. It has been recognized as one of the most active foreign cultural centers in Uzbekistan, engaging media, public figures, and civil society in cultural dialogue.

Through exhibitions, presentations, and collaborations with local institutions, the center fosters greater understanding of Azerbaijan's culture, history, and language.

In addition to its own events, the center contributes to broader educational and cultural cooperation by supporting initiatives such as establishing Azerbaijani cultural corners in libraries and facilitating academic exchange programs, further reinforcing the cultural bridge between the two nations.

Kokand State University traces its origins to January 1931, when it began operating as an evening higher pedagogical institute housed in a pedagogical college building. In 1938, under Order No. 866 of the People’s Commissariat for Education of Uzbekistan, the institution was reorganized into an evening teacher training institute. Later that year, on November 27, a distance consultation center was established within the institute.

Beginning with the 1939–1940 academic year, the institute transitioned to a full-time state teacher training institution. In 1943, it was restructured as a women's teacher training institute, and in 1954, it was renamed the State Pedagogical Institute for Women. In October 1943, the institute was also given the name of the renowned poet Muqimiy.

In 2017, Kokand State University was incorporated into the organizational framework of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Throughout its history, the institution has evolved from a modest educational establishment into a leading center of higher education in the region.

Kokand University organizes teaching and research across multiple academic departments. It focuses on both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.