Iran detains dozens of alleged riot organizers in Gilan

17 January 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian authorities have detained 50 alleged riot leaders in the northern province of Gilan following the recent wave of unrest across the country, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by General Hossein Hasanpour, Chief of Police of Gilan Province, who told local media that security forces are continuing efforts to identify and arrest all individuals involved in what officials describe as riots and disorder.

According to Hasanpour, the total number of detainees in Gilan Province has now exceeded 1,500, indicating the scale of the security operation launched in response to the unrest. He stressed that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert and that investigations are ongoing to determine the roles of those detained, particularly individuals accused of organizing or inciting violence.

The detentions come amid nationwide protests that began in late December, initially triggered by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial, soaring inflation, and worsening living conditions. As economic grievances deepened, demonstrations spread to multiple provinces, including northern regions such as Gilan, which have traditionally been less central to large-scale unrest.

While Iranian officials have framed the protests as riots orchestrated by agitators, activists and opposition figures argue that the demonstrations reflect broad public anger over economic mismanagement and declining purchasing power. Reports of clashes between protesters and security forces, as well as deaths and injuries, have circulated on social media and through rights groups, though authorities have not released detailed or comprehensive casualty figures.